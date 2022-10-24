Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor police arrest four in loan app harassment case

The DSP appealed to the public to avoid borrowing from unauthorised loan apps and also suggested to obtain loans from the banks and firms that were registered with Reserve Bank of India. 

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor II Town Police arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in harassing and threatening a woman borrower in a loan app case. They were identified as Devendra Kumar (25), Dharmendar Singh (26) and Prashanth Gautam (23) of Uttar Pradesh, and Lilu Sharma (27) of Haryana. DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said a woman from Girimpeta of Chittoor city had obtained a loan of Rs 6,000 on Clean Loan App on March 22 and repaid Rs 10,170, including interest on March 29.

However, she received a threatening message from an unknown number a few days later, stating that her obscene morphed pictures will be shared to her contacts if she did not pay an extra amount. Later, she paid another Rs 20,840 in instalments but still continued to get threatening messages. Vexed with their harassment, she lodged a compliant in II Town Police station.

Based on the WhatsApp number and bank account details of the accused, the police have ascertained that the bank account belongs to some person in Uttar Pradesh and traced his location. Under the supervision of SP Y Rishanth Reddy, a team led by Circle Inspector P Yatheendra, Sub-Inspectors S Mallikarjun and I Lokesh, arrested the accused in Chittoor railway station, when they came here to extort money from the victim. 

The DSP appealed to the public to avoid borrowing from unauthorised loan apps and also suggested to obtain loans from the banks and firms that were registered with Reserve Bank of India. People can lodge a complaint with cybercrime police through contact number 1930 if they face any such harassment from loan app agents, the DSP added.

