No visible impact of Direct Benefit Transfer schemes: TDP leader Yanamala

Published: 24th October 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday lambasted the YSRC government for trying to cover up its failures after pushing the State into a debt trap. In a press release, the former TDP minister stated that there has been no visible impact of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) notwithstanding the claims of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government that thousands of crores of Rupees were disbursed to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes in the last three-and-a-half years. 

According to some international study reports, poverty and economic inequalities in the society have increased in Andhra Pradesh. The debts brought by the YSRC government for implementing various welfare schemes were being used for the selfish interests of the ruling party leaders. As a result, people will have to face severe hardship in the future, he opined.  

Yanamala alleged that the YSRC government borrowed Rs 1,96,165 crore in the last three-and-a-half years. It was mentioned in the CAG report that 4,48,420 crore off budget borrowings were made by the government. It also pointed out the misuse of debts by the YSRC regime, he said.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu
