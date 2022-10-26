Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Two more pupils admitted to GGH with mystery illness

Stating that blood and other tests were performed for all the nine students brought to the hospital, she said no issues were found. 

26th October 2022

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two more girls of the Zilla Parishad High School at U Kothapalli in Uppada, Kakinada district were admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) on Monday as they complained of breathlessness. It may be noted that seven girls from the school have fallen sick and complained of similar symptoms in the past 10 days. After students reported of breathlessness, Ayush and health department authorities had conducted a medical camp to understand the cause for the girls falling ill. 

Swathi, a Class X student, is a resident of Naikar Colony in Uppada, while Surada Blessy, a Class IX student, is from Aminabad in U Kothapalli mandal.It has been reported that Swathi has been facing medical issues for the past three months. She complained of breathlessness 10 days ago and the same problem recurred on Monday.Six days ago, Blessy, too, complained of not being able to breathe. She was admitted to a hospital and later discharged on the request of her parents. She was readmitted as her condition worsened. 

Kakinada GGH superintendent Dr Hemalatha Kumari said after seven students were admitted earlier and discharged, two more were admitted on Monday. Stating that blood and other tests were performed for all the nine students brought to the hospital, she said no issues were found. 

Meanwhile, most of the students attended the medical camp organised on Tuesday. Tests were conducted, but no health issues were found, medical officer at U Kothapalli PHC Dr Mounika said.  Medicines and nutritional supplements were given to the students. District Education Officer Datla Subhadra directed school physical director V Ravi Raju to monitor the health condition of the students.

Students undergoing counselling

On the directions of district joint collector Ilakkia, the GGH officials have allocated 10 separate beds in the psychiatric ward for the students. Counselling is being given to them, GGH superintendent added

