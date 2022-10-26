Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi likely to lay stone for Bhogapuram airport, tribal varsity in Nov

The Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings departments were asked to complete rehabilitation colonies with all basic infrastructure for the project outstees at the earliest. 

Published: 26th October 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday directed the district administration to complete the acquisition of land for Bhogapuram airport and the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) at the earliest. 

Speaking at a review meeting with the district officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Botcha said, “The State government is planning to get the foundation stone for Bhogapuram airport and the Central Tribal University laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November.” He directed District Collector A Surya Kumari to hand over land to GMR officials for the construction of airport terminal and approach roads. 

The Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings departments were asked to complete rehabilitation colonies with all basic infrastructure for the project outstees at the earliest. He promised to get funds sanctioned from the government for the construction of houses for the project displaced families.SP Deepika Patil, GMR airport project CEO Manomay Rai, project head Ramaraju and other officials attended the meeting.

Govt committed to 3-capital plan: Botcha

The YSRC government is committed to setting up three capitals as part of its decentralised development plant to promote balanced regional development, reiterated Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. Visakhapatnam will emerge as the executive capital of the State soon, he said on Tuesday,

Responding to a query on Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli, which was temporarily suspended, during a media conference, he alleged that there were not even 60 farmers among the 600 people allowed by the HC to undertake the padayatra.

“TDP activists are undertaking the padayatra in the guise of farmers. Hence, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi has suspended the padayatra when police insist on ID cards of participants,” he said. 

The public opinion is strongly in favour of three capitals for balanced regional development. The success of Visakha Garjana is an indication to it, Botcha added.

