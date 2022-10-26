Rs 13 crore STP in Ongole to start operating soon

Home States Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The sewage treatment plant (STP) on the Pothuraju Canal near Koppolu village in Kothapatnam mandal is set to begin functioning soon.The STP, set up with Rs 23 crore, will treat the 15 million litres sewage from Pothuraju Canal per day. The treated water will be supplied to the nearby crop fields. Officials expect that the STP will help reduce pollution in the sea significantly.

Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao along with the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) authorities and Municipal Engineer K Malyadri visited the STP recently and inspected the unit through a test run. As the authorities were waiting for electricity (power) supply to run the plant, APTRANSCO agreed to set up an electrical transformer near the STP to provide power supply to the plant with immediate effect. 

Meanwhile, the OMC commissioner also visited the dumping yard near Dasarivari Palem village and ordered the officials concerned to segregate the waste material dumped at the yard, before transporting it to Guntur Municipal Corporation Solid Waste Management Plant. The OMC authorities have decided to send one lorry of waste to Guntur every day.

