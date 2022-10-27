Make all-out efforts to win all 175 seats in 2024: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who embarked on Mission 175 to win all the Assembly segments in the State in the 2024 elections, on Wednesday interacted with YSRC leaders from Tekkali Assembly segment, which is represented by Telugu Desam AP president K Atchannaidu.

He exhorted the party cadre to strive to make a clean sweep of all the 175 Assembly seats in the next polls. “There should be preparedness from now onwards for the elections due 18 months later,” he asserted.

There is no reason as to why we should not win all the 175 seats when the fruits of government schemes have been reaching people in every nook and corner of the State like never before. “Though elections will take place after 18 months, a clean sweep of all 175 seats will only be possible if every step of party cadre henceforth is in the right direction without giving scope for lackadaisical approach,” he exhorted.

A total sum of Rs 1,026 crore has been spent in Tekkali constituency in the past three-and-a-half years under various welfare schemes. The YSRC rank and file will seek the blessings of people by actively taking part in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, highlighting the welfare schemes being implemented by the government, he stressed.

