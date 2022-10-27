Upgraded 200-bed hospital inaugurated in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurated the upgraded Narasaraopet Area Hospital at Lingamguntla in Palnadu district on Wednesday. Stating that the beds in the hospital have been increased to 200 from 100, she said the government had allotted `21 crore to develop the medical institution to meet the needs of the local people. Describing the hospital as a boon for people, Rajini noted that earlier people from Narasaraopet had to travel to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) or other private hospitals in times of emergency. “Now the area hospital has been upgraded with the latest equipment and, has additional 170 doctors and staff to provide round the clock medical services to the people in the vicinity,” the minister said. Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, district Collector Tholeti Siva Sankar and Joint Collector Syam Prasad were present. The MP lauded the hospital management for setting up blood bank and dialysis units in the hospital.