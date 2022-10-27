Home States Andhra Pradesh

VMRDA planning officer held for amassing wealth to tune of Rs 2.6 crore

He is currently working as planning officer at VMRDA since 2019.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau have arrested Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) planning officer Vardhanapu Sobhan Babu after receiving complaints that he had amassed assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income. Searches at the residences of Sobhan Babu and his family members were conducted in West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

The sleuths unearthed assets to the tune of over Rs 2 crore during the searches. A case was registered against him for possessing disproportionate assets to his known sources of income. Sobhan Babu is native of Penumanchi in Achanta Mandal, West Godavari district. He had joined as a town planning and building overseer in 1997 and was promoted as town planning officer in 2009. Later, he was promoted as assistant director in 2015.

He is currently working as planning officer at VMRDA since 2019. Searches were conducted at Sobhan Babu’s residence at Aditya Royal Apartments in Lawsons Bay Colony and his office.It has been reported that the VMRDA planning officer and his family members are in possession of three flats, a vacant site, a mango grove of 0.90 cents, one four-wheeler, 2 two-wheelers, electrical gadgets, gold, household appliances and bank balance all worth Rs 2.6 crore. The market value of the assets could be higher, sources said.

TO BE PRODUCED BEFORE COURT
Sobhan Babu will be produced before a special judge for trial of SPE & ACB cases at Visakhapatnam. The market value of the assets is likely to be much more, official sources said

