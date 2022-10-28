Jagan wants to empower Backward Classes in every sphere: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to empower BCs in every sphere of activity and he is striving to achieve it in a planned manner, said YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing ‘Atma Gourava Sabha’ of BC ministers and people’s representatives at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Thursday, Sajjala said it was Jagan who not only ensured social justice to BCs, but gave top priority to their economic welfare and political empowerment.

Hailing R Krishnaiah as an icon of BCs in both Telugu States and the man, who strove for achieving the rights of BCs at the national level, the YSRC general secretary said such a person was made Rajya Sabha member by Jagan, giving due respect and recognition. “It is like a certificate to show the importance being given to BCs by Jagan,” he asserted.

Criticising Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP’s malicious propaganda against the Chief Minister and the ruling YSRC, Sajjala said once in every five years, people give their mandate to a political party and after that the government’s performance will be assessed. They give their verdict in the next elections based on the performance of the elected party. “After being rejected by people, Naidu has resorted to a propaganda that unless he is the Chief Minister, the State will not prosper. But, he has failed to highlight what he did for the uplift of BCs when he was the CM. Now, he is accusing Jagan of doing nothing for the uplift of BCs and the State,” he deplored.

Elaborating further, Sajjala alleged that TDP was solely dependent on a section of media to hoodwink people and for the false propaganda against the YSRC government.“Such a malicious propaganda is dangerous as there is a risk of people having hopes on the government for their economic uplift and improvement in living conditions, getting confused. This is the time for BC leaders and activists to explain to people as to what the YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have done and are doing for the uplift of BCs,” he exhorted.

Sajjala stressed the need for making people aware of the conditions in the State three-and-a-half years ago and how much they have changed since then with the Chief Minister implementing a plethora of welfare programmes to improve the living conditions of BCs and other oppressed classes and how he is striving to ensure social justice for all.

“Naidu pushed the State into a debt trap of Rs 2.6 lakh crore. Jagan who started reforming the system from the day one itself, is striving to ensure that every section of the society, particularly BCs and oppressed classes, get benefited. Unlike the previous governments, he gave due importance to BCs and even in general categories, BC candidates were fielded. They were given power and prioritised in education, health, employment and politics. Through direct benefit transfer, Rs 1.7 lakh crore was disbursed to BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and women under various schemes,” he highlighted.



