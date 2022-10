By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday appointed Tollywood actor Mohammad Ali as Advisor to Government (Electronic Media) for a two-year tenure.

Ali has been a vocal supporter of YSRC. He even campaigned for YSRC in the 2019 general elections. Earlier, it was speculated that the YSRC leadership might nominate Ali to the Rajya Sabha or the Legislative Council. Ending his wait, Ali was finally appointed as a Media Advisor.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday appointed Tollywood actor Mohammad Ali as Advisor to Government (Electronic Media) for a two-year tenure. Ali has been a vocal supporter of YSRC. He even campaigned for YSRC in the 2019 general elections. Earlier, it was speculated that the YSRC leadership might nominate Ali to the Rajya Sabha or the Legislative Council. Ending his wait, Ali was finally appointed as a Media Advisor.