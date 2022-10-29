Demand for mirchi high months after season ended

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the infestation of thrips, an unprecedented demand for red chilli has been recorded at the Guntur Mirchi yard this year.

Of the total yield, 30% of the produce remains in the cold storages until the next season, however, this year that is not the case. Farmers are making the most of the high demand from various countries and clearing the stock to rake in profits.

Market experts believe that due to floods and other calamities, production of red chilli has dropped in other countries. As a result, the demand for Guntur mirchi has increased, leading to a surge in the price as well.

Six months after the season, the price per quintal of Teja S17 variety ranges between Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,500, while 334 Sannam has been priced at Rs 25,000 toRs 27,500. The price of other varieties, including Bydagi, 341, No. 5 and DD, stood at Rs 25,000 to Rs 29,000.

A mirchi trader in Guntur, Madhusudhan opined that even though sale has been good in the past two years, demand this year was unlike the previous years.

Meanwhile, market experts believe that the demand would be even higher for the next mirchi season as the cultivation has dropped. As a result, the price of the spice might go further up by 30% to 40%, bringing more benefits for farmers and traders.

