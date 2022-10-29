Home States Andhra Pradesh

Red Cross ar fore in serving needy: Guv Harichandan

He also stressed on the need to curb use of single-use plastic and clearing of plastic waste by mobilizing the youth and students.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, also President of Indian Red Cross Society Andhra Pradesh Branch, said they have been in the forefront in delivering humanitarian services to the needy and vulnerable sections of the society. Their commitment has been recognized at the national- level.

Participating in the annual general meeting of the Red Cross Society held on Friday, the Governor appreciated all the good work done by the members and the district collectors and presidents, for playing an important role in strengthening the district branches, and providing necessary financial resources for the cause of the Society. He praised their commitment and quick response during the Covid pandemic as they provided food and shelter to migrant workers.

“There is an urgent need to create awareness on tree plantation on a large scale, among youth and students by highlighting the benefits of tree planation and how they can help reduce the impacts of climate change and how massive tree plantation can also help in reducing temperatures and air pollution,” the Governor said. He also stressed on the need to curb use of single-use plastic and clearing of plastic waste by mobilizing the youth and students.

The Governor congratulated Chairman of Indian Red Cross (state unit) Dr A Sridhar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Governor and Vice-President of state Red Cross unit RP Sisodia, and general secretary AK Parida for successfully organising programmes to provide humanitarian aid to the needy.He appealed to the members of the Red Cross society to organise more blood donation camps, so that not a single life is lost for want of blood.

