SKOCH award for APSRTC’s digital payments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bagged a silver medal for effective implementation of digital payments for citizen services and payments to vendors and suppliers at the 77th SKOCH summit on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the RTC used to get Rs 1.68 crore revenue per day before the introduction of cashless facility. The average daily revenue has increased to Rs 2.45 crore now.

“We are planning to introduce UPI payments, credit and debit card payment facilities in all types of bus services by the end of 2022. The RTC aims to increase its digital revenue in the coming years.”

He further congratulated the RTC official team for achieving the SKOCH State of Governance Award. The RTC won the silver medal from among 100 semi-finalists.

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bagged a silver medal for effective implementation of digital payments for citizen services and payments to vendors and suppliers at the 77th SKOCH summit on Friday. Speaking to TNIE, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the RTC used to get Rs 1.68 crore revenue per day before the introduction of cashless facility. The average daily revenue has increased to Rs 2.45 crore now. “We are planning to introduce UPI payments, credit and debit card payment facilities in all types of bus services by the end of 2022. The RTC aims to increase its digital revenue in the coming years.” He further congratulated the RTC official team for achieving the SKOCH State of Governance Award. The RTC won the silver medal from among 100 semi-finalists.