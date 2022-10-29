Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supply cement to govt projects: Minister tells firms

Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has appealed to cement companies to supply adequate cement required for various government projects.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has appealed to cement companies to supply adequate cement required for various government projects. Holding a meeting with the cement company representatives at the Secretariat on Friday, he said the responsibility to supply required cement for the prestigious projects and schemes being taken up by the State government lies with the companies.

Stating that the government has taken up Nadu-Nedu, housing for the poor and other schemes for the benefit of people and indents are being placed as per the capacity of the cement companies, he pointed out that some companies are not supplying cement as per the requirement. There are also complaints that cement is not being supplied in time for roads and irrigation projects despite paying the money in advance. Delay in supply of cement is resulting in the tardy progress of the project works, he explained.

Informing that the government is ready to clear the bills of the cement indents without any delay, he wanted the companies to supply cement as per the indent. He also promised to address the grievances of the cement companies. Principal Secretary (Mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy and other officials were present.

