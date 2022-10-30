10-year-old Yogananda’s Astrology expertise gets him two doctorates

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Age is just a number, says Dr Aripirala Yogananda Sastry, who is just 10-year-old, not only reads people’s horoscopes but also effortlessly performs yagas and other Vedic rituals. He was even awarded two honorary doctorates in Astrology, leaving everyone in awe of his capabilities. A native of Guntur, this young lad, a class five student, has also won a place in the Magic Book of Records, the Influencer Book of World Records and the Harvard Book of Records.

Yogananda’s family has been practising Astrology for the past 16 generations. Observing his parents and grandparents performing Vedic rituals, reading people’s horoscopes and predicting their future, he was attracted by Astrology. Speaking to TNIE, his father Dr Aripirala Kalyan Sastry, a renowned astrologer himself, said he never expected his son to evince interest in such a complicated subject at a young age. “I still remember the moment when he came to me and asked on what basis do I read people’s horoscopes and how the whole future prediction works. I was so shocked because he was just five at that time and he has such a keen observation. From the age of five, Yogananda started learning Astrology, Vastushastram, and the process of performing Vedic rituals,” he narrated.

Wearing pattu dhoti and kanduva, Yogananda chants Vedic hymns without missing rhythm and pronunciation errors. Now, clients of Kalyan Sastry ask for his son to perform rituals for them. Yogananda has performed 70 homams and several yagas so far. Everyone is known by the name of his father, but what can be a better and proud moment for a father than being known by the name of his son. “I am fortunate to enjoy the bliss,” said Kalyan Sastry proudly.

Yogananda also offers solutions to spiritual problems of people through his YouTube channel Sanskriti Productions. However, the young boy prefers to attend his classes rather than going to any award function or felicitation programme. While acing his academics, he spends time reading mythological books and hearing stories from his parents. When asked about hsi inspiration, Yogananda says people come to my father uncertain about their future and leave with confidence. It inspired me to follow in his footsteps and bring that peace and confidence in the lives of people about their future.

