AP bags two global wards for better health care services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for health, medical and family welfare Vidadala Rajini received two global awards by the Global Jury of Digital health summit 2022 held at New Delhi on Saturday. She attended the two days summit along with high-level delegation including Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar. The AP state bagged these two awards for developing innovative, accessible and affordable services to transform health care sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rajani said “Chief Minister of AP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is regarded as one of the top visionaries in the health sector of India today. Following the footsteps of Late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy who is also a physician cum statesman”. She presented the progress made by the government of Andhra Pradesh in adopting digital health practices to deliver health services with an integrated approach to the citizens of the state through a short presentation.

She also said “AP Government has taken up the prestigious Nadu-Nedu programme for strengthening the existing health infrastructure including Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Area Hospitals.

She also informed that Sub District Hospitals as per Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and Teaching hospitals as per MCI Norms will be developed at the same level with corporate hospitals”.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for health, medical and family welfare Vidadala Rajini received two global awards by the Global Jury of Digital health summit 2022 held at New Delhi on Saturday. She attended the two days summit along with high-level delegation including Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar. The AP state bagged these two awards for developing innovative, accessible and affordable services to transform health care sector. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rajani said “Chief Minister of AP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is regarded as one of the top visionaries in the health sector of India today. Following the footsteps of Late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy who is also a physician cum statesman”. She presented the progress made by the government of Andhra Pradesh in adopting digital health practices to deliver health services with an integrated approach to the citizens of the state through a short presentation. She also said “AP Government has taken up the prestigious Nadu-Nedu programme for strengthening the existing health infrastructure including Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and Area Hospitals. She also informed that Sub District Hospitals as per Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and Teaching hospitals as per MCI Norms will be developed at the same level with corporate hospitals”.