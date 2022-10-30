Check offensive social media posts: APWC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a strong exception to the objectionable remarks and posts defaming women, AP Women’s Commission (APWC) Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Saturday wrote a letter to Director General of Police Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy seeking action against those posting insulting comments on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, she warned politicians against making cheap remarks on women for their political gains. Asserting that there is an urgent need to control abusive posts on women, she opined that a special team to monitor such posts will help in protecting the dignity and upholding the rights of women.

Padma further expressed concern over the social media posts of some leaders of various political parties targeting women to weaken them psychologically. “Leaders should understand the fact that a few people were sent to jail for using offensive word like ‘item’, defaming the women. Women should not be dragged into abusive politics,” she averred.

The women’s commission chief earlier also urged the State police to act tough against those who make derogatory remarks against women. Padma also served notices on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan seeking his unconditional apologies to women for his remarks on multiple marriages.

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a strong exception to the objectionable remarks and posts defaming women, AP Women’s Commission (APWC) Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Saturday wrote a letter to Director General of Police Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy seeking action against those posting insulting comments on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, she warned politicians against making cheap remarks on women for their political gains. Asserting that there is an urgent need to control abusive posts on women, she opined that a special team to monitor such posts will help in protecting the dignity and upholding the rights of women. Padma further expressed concern over the social media posts of some leaders of various political parties targeting women to weaken them psychologically. “Leaders should understand the fact that a few people were sent to jail for using offensive word like ‘item’, defaming the women. Women should not be dragged into abusive politics,” she averred. The women’s commission chief earlier also urged the State police to act tough against those who make derogatory remarks against women. Padma also served notices on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan seeking his unconditional apologies to women for his remarks on multiple marriages.