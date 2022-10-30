Home States Andhra Pradesh

Check offensive social media posts: APWC

The women’s commission chief earlier also urged the State police to act tough against those who make derogatory remarks against women.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

hacking, snooping, cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a strong exception to the objectionable remarks and posts defaming women, AP Women’s Commission (APWC) Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Saturday wrote a letter to Director General of Police Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy seeking action against those posting insulting comments on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, she warned politicians against making cheap remarks on women for their political gains. Asserting that there is an urgent need to control abusive posts on women, she opined that a special team to monitor such posts will help in protecting the dignity and upholding the rights of women.

Padma further expressed concern over the social media posts of some leaders of various political parties targeting women to weaken them psychologically. “Leaders should understand the fact that a few people were sent to jail for using offensive word like ‘item’, defaming the women. Women should not be dragged into abusive politics,” she averred.

The women’s commission chief earlier also urged the State police to act tough against those who make derogatory remarks against women. Padma also served notices on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan seeking his unconditional apologies to women for his remarks on multiple marriages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp