Gender ratio at birth drops to 881 from 909 per 1,000 in erstwhile Anantapur district

It has been reported that the primary cause for the widening gap in the sex ratio at birth is due to female foeticide.

Published: 30th October 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Gender ratio

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

The widening gap in the sex ratio at birth has set off alarm bells in the erstwhile Anantapur district. Between April and August 2022, the district recorded 881 females for every 1,000 males. It was 909 for every 1,000 males during 2021.

Experts have warned that the dwindling sex ratio will have a cascading effect and pose a serious threat to the future generations. It has been reported that the primary cause for the widening gap in the sex ratio at birth is due to female foeticide.

Despite the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act (1994) strictly being implemented, some scanning centres have been reportedly conducting sex determination tests, further
leading to forceful abortion of female foetuses.

The PC-PNDT Act empowers authorities to book non-bailable cases against diagnostic centres and gynaecologists conducting sex determination tests, cancel their licenses, impose a penalty of `10,000 and
jail term of three years.

An employee of a diagnostic centre in Anantapur revealed that many doctors conduct abortions for `15,000-`20,000 citing issues of foetal development.

Head of Gynaecology Department at Anantapur GGH, Dr Manikya Rao explained that multiple factors impact the sex ratio.

The primary reason, however, is that families are keen on having a boy as they might have to bear marriage expenses, if they have a girl child, he said and added that creating awareness among the public
and strict implementation of the PC-PNDT Act will ensure that the rate of female foeticide drops.

Anantapur Collector S Naga Lakshmi said the district administration has stepped up vigil at scanning centres in mandals where the sex ratio is low. She said the authorities concerned have been instructed to conduct searches at pharmacies and direct pharmacists to not issue any medication for abortion without a doctor’s prescription.

Sex Ration Gap Anantapur female foeticide
