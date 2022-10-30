Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prevent electrocution deaths of ryots: Chandrababu

Says incidence of electrical accidents high in AP compared to other Southern States

N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is keen on fixing electricity meters to agricultural pumpsets to draw commissions, had ignored to take measures to prevent electrocution deaths of farmers.

Referring to the electrocution deaths of three farmers after accidentally coming in contact with snapped electric wires in Chapadu mandal of Kadapa district, the TDP chief said 675 people died due to electrocution and 143 people sustained injuries in the last two years.

As many as 681 head of cattle were also electrocuted in the last two years, causing severe loss to farmers. The figures of electrocution deaths were revealed by the Union Minister in Parliament. “It is a shame that more electrical accidents are taking place in Andhra Pradesh compared to other Southern States, he tweeted.

“The government knows to fix meters to agriculture motors and also indulge in thousands of crores of rupees scam in the name of meters. It also knows to hike the electricity bills repeatedly. But it doesn’t know the steps to be taken to prevent the electrical accidents and appoint required staff for the purpose,” he ridiculed.

Responding to the electrocution incident at Dontikurru Zilla Parishad High School in Katrenikona mandal in which one student died and four others suffered injuries on Friday evening, BJP State chief Somu Veerraju said the State government should take the responsibility for it. “The government could not wash off its hands by announcing meagre ex gratia. Proper justice should be rendered to the family of the deceased and those responsible for the boy’s death should be brought to book,’’ he demanded.

 TD chief meets party incharges
As part of reviews with TDP constituency incharges, Naidu met the incharges of six Assembly constituencies. They included Tekkali, Pathapatnam, Narsipatnam, Ponnur, Palamaner and Tadipatri. Reviews with the TDP incharges of 117 constituencies have been completed by Saturday.

