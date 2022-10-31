Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt initiates measures to boost aquaculture

The government is making every effort to promote aquaculture in the State, which tops the country in marine product exports.

Published: 31st October 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation.(File | Express)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government is making every effort to promote aquaculture in the State, which tops the country in marine product exports. Besides directing the officials to ensure MSP for aqua products and regulate prices of aqua feed and processing, the government has initiated several measures to help aqua farmers.

As per the data provided by Minister for Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju in the State Assembly during the Monsoon session, as many as 27 integrated aquaculture labs have been sanctioned and eight existing labs are being upgraded. The estimated cost of it is Rs 50.30 crore.

Already 14 aquaculture labs and three mobile labs are operational and 21 are expected be operational by year end.In view of the frequent complaints regarding diseases to shrimp, particularly to L Vannamei, the government has sanctioned Aquatic Quarantine Facility (AQF) Centre for L Vannamei at Bangarammapeta village in Nakkapalle mandal of Anakapalle district with a total project cost of Rs 36.55 crore.

This apart, hatcheries for sea bass and mud crabs in Bapatla district was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 38 crore.Freshwater Fish Brood Banks under JICA and World Bank projects were also sanctioned. Besides measures for improving infrastructure facilities for aquaculture in the State, emphasis was laid on strengthening extension services.

In all, 732 village fisheries assistants were recruited at Rythu Bharosa Kendras and measures were taken for supply of quality aqua feed and scientific advice through an integrated call centre. Power is being supplied at Rs 1.50 per unit to aqua farmers. It has been proposed to set up 10 processing  and 23 pre-processing units at a project cost of Rs 546.91 crore to prevent distress sale of aqua products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp