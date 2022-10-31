Andhra Pradesh: Annamaiah project cost goes up to Rs 801 crore

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The revised cost estimates for reconstruction of Annamaiah project in Annamaiah district, which was damaged in flash floods nearly a year ago, has gone up to Rs 801 crore from the initial estimates of Rs 775.17 crore. The administrative sanction for the project is expected soon. The development comes at a time, when the Opposition is targeting the government over the delay in reconstruction of Annamaiah project.

On November 19, the unprecedented flash floods to Annamaiah project, a medium irrigation project constructed across Cheyyeru, a tributary of Penna river located near Badanagadda village in Rajampet mandal, destroyed the crest gates of the project and its earthen bund. The resulting catastrophe claimed several lives, besides loss of crores of property. After a series of inspections by experts and several meetings, the project estimates were sent to the State government. Recently, fresh revised estimates were sent to the government for approval.

“Initially, it was estimated that reconstruction of the project would cost Rs 775.15 crore, but after revision, the cost has escalated to Rs 801 crore. It was decided to replace the earthen bund with concrete one at the same location.Further, it was also proposed to construct 11 crest gates in addition to the existing five of the project. Most importantly, the project flood discharge capacity will be increased from 1.8 lakh cusecs to 5.6 lakh cusecs, a senior official of irrigation department told TNIE.

The project construction, which commenced in 1981 was completed in 2001 and at that time it was constructed to address flood level of 1.8 lakh cusecs. Now, the same was enhanced following the advice of hydrological experts who inspected the project. Officials are expecting a positive response from the government to the revised cost estimates of the project.

