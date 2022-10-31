Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Annamaiah project cost goes up to Rs 801 crore

Officials are expecting a positive response from the government to the revised cost estimates of the project.

Published: 31st October 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Annamaiah project earthen bund, which was washed away in a flash flood. (File Photo)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: The revised cost estimates for reconstruction of Annamaiah project in Annamaiah district, which was damaged in flash floods nearly a year ago, has gone up to Rs 801 crore from the initial estimates of Rs 775.17 crore. The administrative sanction for the project is expected soon. The development comes at a time, when the Opposition is targeting the government over the delay in reconstruction of Annamaiah project.

On November 19, the unprecedented flash floods to Annamaiah project, a medium irrigation project constructed across Cheyyeru, a tributary of Penna river located near Badanagadda village in Rajampet mandal, destroyed the crest gates of the project and its earthen bund. The resulting catastrophe claimed several lives, besides loss of crores of property. After a series of inspections by experts and several meetings, the project estimates were sent to the State government. Recently, fresh revised estimates were sent to the government for approval.

“Initially, it was estimated that reconstruction of the project would cost Rs 775.15 crore, but after revision, the cost has escalated to Rs 801 crore. It was decided to replace the earthen bund with concrete one at the same location.Further, it was also proposed to construct 11 crest gates in addition to the existing five of the project. Most importantly, the project flood discharge capacity will be increased from 1.8 lakh cusecs to 5.6 lakh cusecs, a senior official of irrigation department told TNIE.

The project construction, which commenced in 1981 was completed in 2001 and at that time it was constructed to address flood level of 1.8 lakh cusecs.  Now, the same was enhanced following the advice of hydrological experts who inspected the project. Officials are expecting a positive response from the government to the revised cost estimates of the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annamaiah project
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp