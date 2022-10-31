INTERVIEW| Nadu-Nedu set to revolutionise healthcare in Andhra: MT Krishna Babu

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

The State government has launched the Nadu-Nedu programme with an aim to revitalise hospital and health- care services at an estimated cost of Rs 16,037 crore. In an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu highlights the development activities taken up to strengthen primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare infrastructure in the State

What is the estimated cost of setting up YSR Village Health Clinics?

The State government has planned to construct or revamp 9,844 YSR Health Clinics at an estimated cost of Rs 1,504.55 crore. The works are scheduled to be completed by December 2022. A total number of 1,133 PHCs has also been proposed at a cost of Rs 664.96 crore. They include execution of repair works of 983 PHCs, which are expected to be completed by March 2023. Construction of 344 new YSR Urban Health Clinics has been taken up, besides strengthening 184 clinics at an estimated cost of Rs 374.61 crore.

What is the amount being spent on other hospitals in the State?

A total of 121 Community Health Centres (CHCs), 42 Area Hospitals (AHs) and two MCH/CDH are being constructed or strengthened across the State at an estimated cost of Rs 1,223.28 crore. They are expected to be completed by December 2022. Strengthening of existing medical colleges and the construction of new speciality hospitals, medical and nursing colleges are estimated to cost Rs 12,268 crore.



When the new medical colleges will be completed?

Administrative sanction has been given for 16 new medical colleges at an estimated cost of Rs 7,880 crore. Construction of all the 16 proposed medial colleges is underway. The new medical colleges are expected to be ready by December 2023. New medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Nandyal are set to start functioning from the next academic year. The intake of each college is 150. Construction of the five medical colleges are expected to be completed by December 2022.

How many existing medical colleges will be upgraded as per NMC guidelines?

The government has proposed to upgrade all the 11 existing medical colleges. Administrative sanction has been given for strengthening the existing medical colleges at a cost of Rs 3,820 crore. The strengthening of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and Government Victoria Hospital Visakhapatnam has also been taken up with the works of the existing colleges.

What is the reason for the delay in constructing a superspeciality hospital at Palasa with a Kidney Research Centre and other superspeciality hospitals?

The superspeciality hospital at Palasa with a Kidney Research Centre has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. The construction works are expected to be completed by March 2023. Construction of multispeciality hospitals has also been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 246 crore at Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Rampachodavaram, Buttayigudem and Dornala and they are expected to completed by December 2023. Further, a superspeciality hospital, cancer hospital and Institute of Mental Care will come up in Kadapa at an estimated cost of Rs 272 crore by December 2023.

What is the public response to the soft-launched government flagship family physician project?

The family physician project has evoked a tremendous response from the rural people. Doctors have started visiting villages in Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) as part of the family physician project soft launched on October 21. District Medical and Health Officers are closely monitoring the implementation of the project.

How many medical procedures are available under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme with the latest addition?

The total number of medical procedures under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme has gone up to 3,255 with the addition of 809 new procedures to the existing 2,446. The annual expenditure to implement Aarogyasri is estimated to go up to Rs 2,894.87 crore with the increase in the medical procedures. The total expenditure for Aarogyasri, Aarogya Asara, 108 and 104 services is Rs 3,481.70 crore per annum. We are taking all the measures to implement Aarogyasri without any arrears anywhere. Arrangements have also been made to provide Aarogyasri referral services through 104 call centres. The State government has recently received two Global Health Summit 2022 Awards for the steps taken to digitalise patients’ history as well as medical services.

