People throng tourist spots in and around Vijayawada for garden parties

People get a chance to break their mundane routines and enjoy a holiday during the auspicious month.

Published: 31st October 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Children enjoying the rides on Bhavani Island with their families during a garden party held on the first Sunday of Karthika Masam in Vijayawada I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the tradition of Vana Bhojanalu (garden parties), several people thronged tourist destinations in and around the city on the first Sunday of Karthika Masam. People get a chance to break their mundane routines and enjoy a holiday during the auspicious month. Going for picnics during this time of the year has been an age-old tradition.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) resuming boating operations on the River Krishna between Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island has been a cherry on the cake for picnickers as they could not enjoy the soothing boat rides for the past two years as Prakasam Barrage received heavy inflows.

“My family, friends and I organise garden parties every year. This time, too, we have followed the tradition. However, I feel the amenities should be improved at Bhavani Island for the convenience of the public,” Ch Naga Tejaswini, a private-sector employee, said. Similarly, Undavalli Caves and Kondapalli Fort also attracted a number people.

Anticipating heavy rush, police deployed swimmers and staff to ensure the safety of picnickers while they had a holy dip in the sea near Manginapudi Beach in Machilipatnam.Vigilance was stepped up at the beach in Hamsaladeevi in Avanigadda mandal as well.

Boating ops resume as inflows to Krishna drop

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation resuming boating operations on between Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island has been a cherry on the cake for picnickers as they could not enjoy boat rides for the past two years as Prakasam Barrage received heavy inflows

