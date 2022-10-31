People throng tourist spots in and around Vijayawada for garden parties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the tradition of Vana Bhojanalu (garden parties), several people thronged tourist destinations in and around the city on the first Sunday of Karthika Masam. People get a chance to break their mundane routines and enjoy a holiday during the auspicious month. Going for picnics during this time of the year has been an age-old tradition.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) resuming boating operations on the River Krishna between Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island has been a cherry on the cake for picnickers as they could not enjoy the soothing boat rides for the past two years as Prakasam Barrage received heavy inflows.

“My family, friends and I organise garden parties every year. This time, too, we have followed the tradition. However, I feel the amenities should be improved at Bhavani Island for the convenience of the public,” Ch Naga Tejaswini, a private-sector employee, said. Similarly, Undavalli Caves and Kondapalli Fort also attracted a number people.

Anticipating heavy rush, police deployed swimmers and staff to ensure the safety of picnickers while they had a holy dip in the sea near Manginapudi Beach in Machilipatnam.Vigilance was stepped up at the beach in Hamsaladeevi in Avanigadda mandal as well.

