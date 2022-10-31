Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special tour packages from Ongole to Shaivite temples

The Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ongole region has announced pilgrim package tours to the five Shaivite temples in the State for Karthika Masam.

Published: 31st October 2022 07:54 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ongole region has announced pilgrim package tours to the five Shaivite temples in the State for Karthika Masam.The tour package will cover the Pancharamas: Amararamam in Amaravati, Somaramam in Bhimavaram, Ksheeraramam in Palakollu, Bhimaramam in Drakasharamam and Kumararamam in Samalkota.

“The fare for the Pancharama tour has been fixed at Rs 2,000 per head. Pilgrims also have the option to book an entire bus or individual seats as per their convenience. The one-day tour will be available from Ongole on every Monday of Karthika Masam and will be conducted on October 30, November 6, 13 and 20. Pilgrims will return to Ongole the next morning (Tuesday),” Ongole RTC depot manager D Srinivasa Rao explained.

The Ongole RTC authorities have also made arrangements to run a special package tour (Ultra deluxe bus services) to Arunachalam (Tiruvannamalai) from Ongole on November 6, 13, 20 and will return after darshan at Tiruttani, Siva Kanchi, Vishnu Kanchi, Tiruvannamalai and Kanipakam temples. Special tour packages for Sabarimala can also be booked every year.

“Special bus services with Super Luxury, Ultra Deluxe, and Palle Velugu models for Sabarimala travelling groups and individuals on a rent basis will also be made available. They will start from Ongole on November 26, 28, 30, December 2, 5, 8, 10, 15, 18, 25, 29, January 2, 6 and 11, 2023. Pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala can contact any of RTC depot managers or approach the RTC enquiry centre for more details,” the official said.

RTC announces bus services from Krishna to Pancharama Kshetras

Services from all RTC depots in Krishna district to visit the Pancharama Kshetras during Karthika Masam will be provided, APSRTC public transport officer (Krishna region) G Nageswara Rao said. The buses will operate from Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Vuyyuru and Gannavaram depots. Around 50 buses will be operated from various parts of the district to ferry devotees to Manginapudi beach on Kartika Pournami

