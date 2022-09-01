Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu evasive on TDP's return to NDA 

His reaction came a day after the BJP categorically asserted it would not have any truck with the TDP or the ruling YSR Congress.

Published: 01st September 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday parried a question on his party's possible return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, from which he walked out four years ago.

His reaction came a day after the BJP categorically asserted it would not have any truck with the TDP or the ruling YSR Congress.

"Those resorting to such campaign should answer that," Naidu told reporters during an informal chat at the TDP headquarters here.

Over the past few weeks, there has been widespread buzz that TDP has been trying to cozy up to the BJP to trounce the ruling YRSCP in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu's brief personal interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a meet in New Delhi last month, after a gap of over four years, had triggered the speculation further.

The TDP chief recalled his party came out of the NDA only to safeguard the state's interests.

"We look at national politics only from the point of view of our state's interests," he maintained.

The TDP supremo alleged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's three-year rule did more damage to the state than its bifurcation in 2014.

"We reached a point where nothing can be done as the systems have completely been destroyed (by the Jagan regime). This chief minister does not have even the minimum commitment to the society and we have all seen how much the state suffered because of him," the Leader of Opposition said.

He added the state has to be re-built now, after the damage by the incumbent government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu Desam Chandrababu Naidu TDP NDA National Democratic Alliance
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp