Andhra Pradesh: Occupancy ratio in RTC buses increases to 72 per cent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC has improved its Occupancy Ratio (OR) and has come up with several programmes to facilitate better services and comfortable travel for commuters.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said OR from April to August this year was 72 per cent, compared to 60 per cent during the corresponding period in 2021- 22. He said focusing on the non-traffic income, the RTC introduced cargo service with a door delivery facility.

In 2021- 22, the RTC earned revenue of `122 crore from cargo service and to further improve the revenue in the current fiscal, Cargo Publicity Month was held from July 25 to August 24. “This yielded good results. With an average of 5,802 parcels per day, a total of 1,79,869 parcels for door delivery were booked,” he said.

Elaborating on traffic services, he said tenders for 998 hired services were invited and 339 buses are being introduced as per the tenders called in June and 156 tenders called for buses in August have been finalised and another 200 buses are also expected to be finalised soon.

“By December, a total of 1,000 new buses (hired ones) will be operationalised,” he said. Pointing out at road mishaps, the APSRTC chief said to avoid such mishaps, it has been decided to introduce pneumatic doors in all the buses in a phased manner. The old buses will be retrofitted with pneumatic doors and it is expected to cost Rs 10 crore.

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC has improved its Occupancy Ratio (OR) and has come up with several programmes to facilitate better services and comfortable travel for commuters. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said OR from April to August this year was 72 per cent, compared to 60 per cent during the corresponding period in 2021- 22. He said focusing on the non-traffic income, the RTC introduced cargo service with a door delivery facility. In 2021- 22, the RTC earned revenue of `122 crore from cargo service and to further improve the revenue in the current fiscal, Cargo Publicity Month was held from July 25 to August 24. “This yielded good results. With an average of 5,802 parcels per day, a total of 1,79,869 parcels for door delivery were booked,” he said. Elaborating on traffic services, he said tenders for 998 hired services were invited and 339 buses are being introduced as per the tenders called in June and 156 tenders called for buses in August have been finalised and another 200 buses are also expected to be finalised soon. “By December, a total of 1,000 new buses (hired ones) will be operationalised,” he said. Pointing out at road mishaps, the APSRTC chief said to avoid such mishaps, it has been decided to introduce pneumatic doors in all the buses in a phased manner. The old buses will be retrofitted with pneumatic doors and it is expected to cost Rs 10 crore.