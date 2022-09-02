Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Occupancy ratio in RTC buses increases to 72 per cent

The APSRTC has improved its Occupancy Ratio (OR) and has come up with several programmes to facilitate better services and comfortable travel to commuters.

Published: 02nd September 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC has improved its Occupancy Ratio (OR) and has come up with several programmes to facilitate better services and comfortable travel for commuters.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said OR from April to August this year was 72 per cent, compared to 60 per cent during the corresponding period in 2021- 22. He said focusing on the non-traffic income, the RTC introduced cargo service with a door delivery facility.

In 2021- 22, the RTC earned revenue of `122 crore from cargo service and to further improve the revenue in the current fiscal, Cargo Publicity Month was held from July 25 to August 24. “This yielded good results. With an average of 5,802 parcels per day, a total of 1,79,869 parcels for door delivery were booked,” he said.

Elaborating on traffic services, he said tenders for 998 hired services were invited and 339 buses are being introduced as per the tenders called in June and 156 tenders called for buses in August have been finalised and another 200 buses are also expected to be finalised soon.

“By December, a total of 1,000 new buses (hired ones) will be operationalised,” he said. Pointing out at road mishaps, the APSRTC chief said to avoid such mishaps, it has been decided to introduce pneumatic doors in all the buses in a phased manner. The old buses will be retrofitted with pneumatic doors and it is expected to cost Rs 10 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC Occupancy Ratio Tirumala Rao
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp