Navayuga’s plea against verdict of single-judge on port tender

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Navayuga Port Limited has approached a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the recent verdict of the single judge bench, which found no fault with the GO cancelling the tender awarded to it for constructing the Machilipatnam port.

The State government issued GO 66 in 2019, cancelling the tender awarded to Navayuga for constructing Machilipatnam port. The firm approached the court and the bench of Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao dismissed its petition on the grounds that it failed to fulfil the norms prescribed by the government in the tender agreement.

Advocate General S Sriram on Thursday made a mention of the appeal made by the firm before the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu and sought a hearing on Friday. The bench, however, said the appeal could not be heard on Friday and it would be heard on Monday. Later, the plea was posted on September 5.

