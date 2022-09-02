Home States Andhra Pradesh

Navayuga’s plea against verdict of single-judge on port tender

The bench, however, said the appeal could not be heard on Friday and it would be heard on Monday.

Published: 02nd September 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Navayuga Port Limited has approached a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the recent verdict of the single judge bench, which found no fault with the GO cancelling the tender awarded to it for constructing the Machilipatnam port.

The State government issued GO 66 in 2019, cancelling the tender awarded to Navayuga for constructing Machilipatnam port. The firm approached the court and the bench of Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao dismissed its petition on the grounds that it failed to fulfil the norms prescribed by the government in the tender agreement.

Advocate General S Sriram on Thursday made a mention of the appeal made by the firm before the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu and sought a hearing on Friday. The bench, however, said the appeal could not be heard on Friday and it would be heard on Monday. Later, the plea was posted on September 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navayuga Port Limited Andhra Pradesh High Court port tender Machilipatnam port
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp