Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notification for 5k more medical posts issued: Health Principal Secretary

In the first four months of the current fiscal, a total of Rs 40 crore was spent on the scheme. It is being implemented by 25 per cent of government hospitals and efforts are on to double the number.

Published: 02nd September 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

MT Krishna Babu. ( File Photo)

MT Krishna Babu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu has said notification for 5,000 posts in the health and medical sector has been issued in addition to the 45,000 posts filled in the last three years.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Krishna Babu said to ensure a minimum of two PHCs per Mandal, an additional 176 PHCs have been sanctioned and they will be operationalised by September 2023. In addition to the 11 government medical colleges, 16 new ones will be set up.

"Of the total 16 medical colleges, five new ones in Eluru, Machilipatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vizianagaram and Nandyal will be ready by 2023 and the rest will be completed by 2024. The department has laid emphasis on running PHCs, CHCs and other health centres as per the India Public Health Standards and medical colleges and teaching hospitals as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms," he said.

"The government is committed to providing quality health care at the village level and as part of it, the family physician concept will be launched in September on a pilot basis. Under the concept, a medical officer and a team will visit the village health centres twice a month to provide quality health care to people and also coordinate referral treatment and Aarogyasri services," he explained.

Another step in improving primary health care is the introduction of a YSR Village Health Clinic for every 2,000 population. In addition to 6,313 sub-centres, the State government has sanctioned 3,719 additional village health clinics totalling 10,032 YSR Village Health Clinics and each of these clinics will cater to the medical needs of the 2,000-3,000 population.

Henceforth, round-the-clock services at the village level through village clinics, which will have one ANM, one Mid-Level Health Care Provider and offer services, including OPD, disease control programme, NCD screening, FP services, immunisation, diagnostics (14 tests) and dispense 67 types of medicines and also organise yoga and wellness activities, he elaborated.

The government has sanctioned Rs 1,692 crores for the construction of the village clinics and they will be ready by December 2022. They will also provide specialist services through telemedicine.

“As many as 42,752 ASHA have been identified to provide health care facilities at the doorstep of people,” he said.

Explaining the efforts made to strengthen PHCs in rural and urban areas and also streamlining secondary health care services being provided at 177 community health care centres, 51 sub-district hospitals and 17 district hospitals, he said the government issued an order for restructuring the CHCs, AHs and district hospitals based on the bed strength.

The new medical colleges have been proposed to strengthen tertiary care services. To further improve medical and health services to tribal communities, tribal multi-speciality hospitals are being set up at Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Rampachodavaram, Buttaigudem and Dornala with an estimated cost of Rs 246 crore.

A super speciality hospital, a cancer hospital and an institute of mental care are being established at Kadapa. A super speciality hospital with a kidney research centre is being set up at Palasa in the Srikakulam district. Cancer care hospitals will come up in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kurnool, he explained.

On Aarogyasri, he said it is being implemented in 2,400 hospitals in the State and 238 hospitals in other states. Bills under the scheme have been cleared up to July. In 2021-22, 83,400 people had availed of medical treatment under the Aarogysri scheme, for which Rs 85 crore was spent.

In the first four months of the current fiscal, a total of Rs 40 crore was spent on the scheme. It is being implemented by 25 per cent of government hospitals and efforts are on to double the number, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MT Krishna Babu health and medical sector National Medical Commission
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp