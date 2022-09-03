Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Dharmana highlights reforms in revenue department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the YSRC government rolled out several reforms in the revenue department in the last three years, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday said a village revenue officer and a village surveyor were appointed on a permanent basis to every gram panchayat.

Holding a review meeting with Joint Collectors and other officials at the APIIC Building in Mangalagiri, he took stock of the progress of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha (comprehensive land survey) and other programmes. He said the land resurvey was taken up after 100 years to put an end to land disputes. The government is keen on completing the land survey by December 2023, he said.

As part of the administrative reforms, he said the government reorganised the 13 districts into 26 and also created 27 new revenue divisions. Government services are being delivered at the doorstep of the people by setting up village/ward secretariats, he explained. Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, CCLA G Sai Prasad, Commissioner (Survey and Settlements) Siddharth Jain and other officials attended the meeting.

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the YSRC government rolled out several reforms in the revenue department in the last three years, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday said a village revenue officer and a village surveyor were appointed on a permanent basis to every gram panchayat. Holding a review meeting with Joint Collectors and other officials at the APIIC Building in Mangalagiri, he took stock of the progress of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha (comprehensive land survey) and other programmes. He said the land resurvey was taken up after 100 years to put an end to land disputes. The government is keen on completing the land survey by December 2023, he said. As part of the administrative reforms, he said the government reorganised the 13 districts into 26 and also created 27 new revenue divisions. Government services are being delivered at the doorstep of the people by setting up village/ward secretariats, he explained. Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, CCLA G Sai Prasad, Commissioner (Survey and Settlements) Siddharth Jain and other officials attended the meeting.