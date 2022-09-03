Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC slashes AC bus fare by 20 per cent till Sept 30

Regional managers empowered to take a decision on percentage of fare reduction

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Here is some good news for passengers of APSRTC travelling in AC buses. The APSRTC management has taken a decision to reduce ticket fares by up to 20 per cent in AC buses.

In a release issued on Friday, the APSRTC stated that the reduced fare will be in force for a month from September 1 to 30.

The APSRTC Regional Managers have been empowered to take a decision on the percentage of fare reduction of AC bus services on different routes.

About 10 per cent fare was reduced for Amaravati, Garuda and Vennela AC buses. For Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam Dolphin Cruise buses, 20 per cent fare was reduced. Except on Sunday (Up) and Friday (Down), fares in APSRTC AC buses were reduced by 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, along with Jaggaiahpet MLA and Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu, Municipal Chairman R Raghavendra, Municipal Commissioner Bhupal Reddy, APIIC Deputy General Manager Krishna Mohan, inspected the sites located in survey numbers 237, 238 and 239 in Auto Nagar for construction of a bus station on the highway.

The sites belong to APIIC. Local MLA Udayabhanu came forward to allocate Rs 50 lakh from his constituency development funds for the construction of the bus station, besides promising to mobilise  Rs 15 lakh from CSR funds.

