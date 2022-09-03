Home States Andhra Pradesh

Brahmotsavams at Tirumala from Sept 27

The hill shrine of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is gearing up to host the annual  nine-day Srivari Brahmotsavams in grand manner after a two-year hiatus.

Published: 03rd September 2022

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The hill shrine of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is gearing up to host the annual nine-day Srivari Brahmotsavams in a grand manner after a two-year hiatus. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to celebrate the Brahmotsavams in a big way and is anticipating a huge turnout of the pilgrims for all the vahana sevas besides Garuda Seva since the annual fete was observed in Ekantham inside the temple in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. All the departments in Tirumala are gearing up for the annual festival, to be held from September 27 and October 5.

