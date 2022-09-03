Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-CM YSR redefined welfare, our govt following in his footsteps: Andhra CM

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to the former Chief Minister YSR.

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of Kadapa district on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family members, paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on Friday to mark the 13th death anniversary of his father.

Jagan attended a special prayer meeting held at the YSR Ghat. His mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharathi Reddy, relatives, well-wishers and YSRC leaders were among those who attended the prayer meeting.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister said, “Though (my) father has physically left us his effervescent smile and (fond) memories are with us. He had redefined welfare for the first time in the country and proved that (fulfilling) people’s aspiration is the main feature of governance. This government is going forward in his footsteps in the true spirit.”

In his message, the Governor said understanding people’s problems at the grass-root level and implementing welfare programmes at the saturation level was the hallmark of YSR’s unparalleled leadership and administration. The YSR death anniversary was observed at the YSRC party headquarters in Tadepalli.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a true leader, who personified what leadership should be.He said the pro-poor philosophy of the great leader had become the guiding force and ideology of YSRC now.

CONGRESS LEADERS REMEMBER FORMER CM YSR
Congress leaders KVP Ramachandra Rao, N Raghuveera Reddy, S Sailajanath, Undavalli Arun Kumar and others took part in the unveiling ceremony of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s bronze statue at Ampapuram in Krishna district on Friday. Ampapuram is the native village of KVP. Paying tributes to YSR, KVP, Raghuveera, Undavalli and Sailajanath described him as a leader, who was committed to people’s welfare.

