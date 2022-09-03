Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pumped up Power Star fans vandalise theatre 

The birthday celebrations of Pawan Kalyan by his fans turned into a nightmare for management of a cinema hall as they went on the rampage and vandalised it here on Thursday.  

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The birthday celebrations of Pawan Kalyan by his fans turned into a nightmare for the management of a cinema hall as they went on the rampage and vandalised it here on Thursday. 

Two special shows of Jalsa starring Pawan Kalyan were conducted on Thursday night, on the eve of the actor’s birthday. The first show was relatively incident-free through a large number of fans thronged the theatre.

The second show also witnessed a huge rush. As the show began, the fans who were in a celebration mood, went hysterical and started throwing whatever was available for them around. Some even damaged the chairs and the screen of the theatre. Property worth Rs 15 lakh was damaged.

