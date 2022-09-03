Sajjala deplores Naidu’s bid for self-publicity to regain power    

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts of self-publicity on the day former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s death anniversary was observed.

He said it was true that there was no one equal to Naidu in manipulating facts and managing media.

“He is trying to show himself on par with YSR and Jagan, thinking people are ignorant of facts. No one has forgotten how he became CM in the first place. If not for backstabbing his father-in-law NTR, who was the president of TDP and Chief Minister at that time, was it possible for Naidu to occupy that chair,” he sought to know.

He alleged that the TDP chief was trying to project himself as the ultimate choice of the people of AP, but he was very wrong. He found fault with a section of the media for its attempt to subvert the facts and showcase Naidu as the ultimate leader.

“If he is not interested in poll alliances, he can straightforwardly tell people that his party does not want pacts and is confident to contest alone without trying to divert public attention,” Sajjala said.

