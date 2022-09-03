Thunderstorms likely in Rayalaseema, coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at Isolated places in coastal districts as well as in Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh, both coastal and Rayalseema districts from 8:30 am to 10 pm. Kollipara Mandal in the Guntur district received 4.8 cm of rainfall.

Krishna, Eluru, NTR, Nellore, West Godavari, Bapatla, and Palnadu also received rains up to 4 cm. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, heavy rains occurred at one or two places in the Kurnool district of Rayalaseema.

Light to moderate rains was reported at most places in Rayalaseema and a few places in coastal districts. The highest rainfall of 8 cm of rain was reported in Allagadda of Nandyal, followed by 5 cm of rain in Atlur of Kadapa, Piduguralla of Palnadu and 4 cm of rainfall in Santhipuram of Chittoor.

