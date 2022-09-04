Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dubai Girl on a mission to take Kuchipudi on international stage

The young girl has performed in Bali, Surabhaya,  Jakarta in Indonesia and at Guruvayur in Kerala,  Thanjavur and Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu

Published: 04th September 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Amrutha Thunga, a resident of Bur Dubai in Dubai

Amrutha Thunga, a resident of Bur Dubai in Dubai

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Born in Andhra Pradesh and brought up in Dubai, this young girl never forgot her roots and culture. For nine years, she strove hard to learn the nuances of Kuchipudi, a classic dance form of Andhra Pradesh.

Meet the 17-year-old girl Amrutha Thunga, a resident of Bur Dubai in Dubai. At the age of eight, she was inspired by the Telugu film Swarnakamalam starring dancer-actor Bhanu Priya.

Amrutha started learning Kuchipudi in Dubai under the guidance of Guru Vimmi B Eswar and she mastered Kuchipudi with discipline and unhindered dedication. Kuchipudi is a dance-drama performance, with its roots in the ancient Hindu Sanskrit text of Natya Shastra.  It originated in a village named Kuchipudi in the Krishna district.

Amrutha has performed in various places such as Bali, Surabhaya and Jakarta in Indonesia and at Guruvayur in Kerala. She also performed at Thanjavur and Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu. She considers herself lucky for performing in  Kuchipudi village (the birthplace of the traditional dance) in Krishna district and on  Nadha Neerajanam stage at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.

Amrutha, the first daughter of Thunga Naga Prasad, finished her schooling in Dubai and is currently pursuing her higher studies in International Relations (Politics). Prasad is settled in Dubai for nearly 21 years along with his family. She completed her ‘Arangetram’ in Tirupati in August this year.

Workshops at Antara Institutions in Dubai honed her skills and shaped her goal. She also learned Carnatic music at Antara Institutions. Further, Amrutha was able to learn different dance forms such as Odissi, Gotipua and Balinese Legong and their relevance from Antara  Institutions.

Amrutha is interested in reading novels and her artistic capabilities in Zentangle, digital and hand-sketch, watercolour  and canvas painting highlight her skills.“My aim is to be a part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to promote Indian culture. I will use classical dance forms of India as a bridge between India and the rest of the world,” said Amrutha.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to learn our culture and take it forward for the generations to come,’’ the young girl added.“I was also interested in the history of India and ancient structures of our country,” the classical dancer added.

Naga Prasad, the father of Amrutha, has supported and encouraged her to learn Kuchipudi. “Amrutha was very keen on learning Kuchipudi. Now, she has been trying to promote the dance by performing in other countries,” said the young performer’s father.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrutha Thunga Dubai Bhanu Priya Kuchipudi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp