Lightning kills three,rain warning for Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, three people were killed due to lightning strikes in Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ VIZIANAGARAM: Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema while thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at Isolated places in Rayalaseema and coastal districts on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon has been weak over the state.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh, both coastal and Rayalaseema districts from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Saturday. Hukumpeta of Alluri Sitharama Raju district received 9.1 cm of rainfall, followed by Vepada in Vizianagaram with 7.5 cm  Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitharama Raju, parts of Godavari and Krishna deltas have received rainfall up to 5 cm.  

Meanwhile, three people were killed due to lightning strikes in Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts on Saturday.  V Satyam (50), a farmer, was killed after he was struck by lightning while he was working in a paddy field at Jami in Vizianagaram. A 42-year-old farmer, M Ravanamma, was killed after being struck by lightning when she was under an isolated tree at Vepada. In Parvathipuram Manyam district, 65-year-old Gowdu Timpa was grazing cattle near a field when lightning struck him.

