Removal of Anna Canteen leads to tension in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP set up the canteen near the market complex to serve food to the poor people on August 12.

Published: 04th September 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Anna canteen

TDP government introduced the canteens to provide food at subsidised rate of Rs 5 and more than 4.36 crore people have been benefitted from the scheme. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Tenali when police tried to remove Anna Canteen set up by TDP on Saturday. The TDP set up the canteen near the market complex to serve food to the poor people on August 12.

The Tenali Municipal Corporation served notice on the TDP and another organisation which set up a tent at the place to distribute food to the poor two days ago, asking them to remove the canteen tents.

When police tried to remove the canteen tent, the TDP leaders raised an objection. When some TDP activists tried to storm into the municipal complex to stage a protest against the removal of the canteen, the police arrested them.

