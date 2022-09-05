Home States Andhra Pradesh

15 cattle infected with lumpy skin disease in Andhra's Srikakulam, one died

According to animal husbandry officials, at least 4.59 lakh cattle, including 40,000 buffalos, are there in the district.

Published: 05th September 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At least 15 cattle have been afflicted with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Srikakulam district. Officials declared alert after a cow died of LSD. District Collector Shrikesh B Latkhar conducted a special teleconference with animal husbandry, revenue, police, PR and Marketing department officials and sounded high alert in the district. The animal husbandry officials are creating awareness on the precautionary measures as well as vaccination to keep the cattle safe. They have launched a special call centre with numbers 9441603694 and 9989932801 for giving LSD-related information. Srikakulam is one of the agro and dairy-based districts in the State. According to animal husbandry officials, at least 4.59 lakh cattle, including 40,000 buffalos, are there in the district. The animal husbandry officials have identified the first LSD case in Ranastalam mandal.

They have been distributing goat pox vaccines that can improve the immunisation of the cattle to face the LSD. Dr P Mohini Kumari, assistant director, animal disease diagnostic laboratory Srikakulam, said, “Though the LSD is contagious, the mortality rate is low. As per the directions of district collector Shrikesh B Latkhar, we have been creating awareness among people on LSD. We have sufficient stock of goat pox vaccine. We have distributed at least one lakh goat pox vaccines free of cost in the district so far. We have given more than 30,000 goat pox vaccines to cattle in 45 villages in 8 mandals in Andhra-Odisha border under preventive vaccination scheme.” “We have been conducting special awareness programmes in villages and weekly shandies. I appeal to the farmers to isolate the cattle which have symptoms of LSD and inform the nearest animal husbandry officials,” the official added.

Viral disease

The lumpy skin disease is an infectious viral disease of cattle, which often occurs in epizootic form. Lumpy skin disease is caused by the lumpy skin disease virus (LSDV), a virus of the capripoxvirus genus in the poxviridae family. LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The LSD was restricted to Africa earlier. LSD entered India in July 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lumpy Skin Disease LSD Cattle disease
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp