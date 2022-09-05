380 Ganesh idols immersed in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The first phase of immersion of Lord Ganesh's idols in the Millennium City concluded on Sunday. As many as 380 idols, brought in colourful processions, were immersed in 10 temporary ponds set up by the administration on the banks of Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers.

While two artificial ponds have been set up at Devigada near Purighat, one temporary pond each has been constructed near Khannagar, Bidanasi, Matamatha, Cantonment police station, Jobra, Nuapada, Sartol and Nehru Palli with elaborate lighting and security arrangements. While as many as 25 platoons of the police force were deployed including fire personnel in and around the city during the first phase of immersion.

