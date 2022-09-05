Home States Andhra Pradesh

380 Ganesh idols immersed in Cuttack

While as many as 25 platoons of police force were deployed including fire personnel in and around the city during the first phase of immersion.

Published: 05th September 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ganeshaidolsimmersion

A visual from the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The first phase of immersion of Lord Ganesh's idols in the Millennium City concluded on Sunday. As many as 380 idols, brought in colourful processions, were immersed in 10 temporary ponds set up by the administration on the banks of Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers.

While two artificial ponds have been set up at Devigada near Purighat, one temporary pond each has been constructed near Khannagar, Bidanasi, Matamatha, Cantonment police station, Jobra, Nuapada, Sartol and Nehru Palli with elaborate lighting and security arrangements. While as many as 25 platoons of the police force were deployed including fire personnel in and around the city during the first phase of immersion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesh Chathurthi Lord Ganesh
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp