'BJP to utilise Jr NTR’s  image in next elections', says Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju

The BJP is planning to hold 5,000 meetings in the State as part of its efforts to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

Published: 05th September 2022

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said the party will use the image of cine actor Junior NTR in its campaign in the next elections as the Tollywood actor has huge popularity in the two Telugu States.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he made it clear that the party would not truck with TDP in the elections and its alliance with Jana Sena would grow stronger. “The BJP is against the family-based political parties as there is no democracy and moral ethos in those parties. The common man will never get proper respect and elevation in the regional parties,” he observed.  

Veerraju maintained that his attitude towards TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has never changed and he still treats him as a person heading a dynastic political party. Making a scathing attack on the State government, he said the BJP would intensify the fight against the anti-people policies of the YSRC regime. “We will contest the 2024 elections with the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as our poll plank. We will give a tough fight to YSRC in the next elections,” he asserted.

He came down heavily on the functioning of the police in the State and urged police not to act like the agents of the ruling party. “The image of police will get tarnished due to the exploitation of the system by the YSRC government. It is unfair on the part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to register false cases against those who raise voices against oppression,” he said.

The BJP is planning to hold 5,000 meetings in the State as part of its efforts to strengthen the party at the grass root level. It will organise the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from September 17 to October 2 on a grand scale, he added.

