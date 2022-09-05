Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan to inaugurate two barrages on September 6

The project will provide irrigation water to nearly 3.85 lakh acres through Kavali and Kanupuru canals in the Penna delta.

Published: 05th September 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam and Penna barrages in Nellore on September 6. The project with a storage capacity of 0.45 tmc began in 2008-2009 with an estimated cost of Rs 147.50 crore. The project will provide irrigation water to nearly 3.85 lakh acres through Kavali and Kanupuru canals in the Penna delta.

The Sangam barrage-cum-bridge has been constructed across River Penna under the modernisation of Penna delta system to stabilise the ayacut through existing canal networks like Nellore tank supply channel and Kanupuru canal on the right side and Duvvur canal, Kanigiri main canal and Kavali canal on the left side. The project will also help in easing traffic congestion between Sangam and Podalakur mandal. Sangam Barrage will act as a flood control structure during normal and peak flood situations.

The Penna Barrage will supply water to  99,525 acre ayacut under Survepalli canal and Jaffer Sahib canal. The barrage works were taken up by Harvin Constructions Private Limited. “The foundation for Sangam and Penna barrages were laid by former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate them,” Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said.

Nellore officials gear up for CM’s visit

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nellore district on Tuesday. The CM will inaugurate two barrages built on River Penna in Nellore. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu and SP Ch Vijaya Rao, along with Joint Collector M Kurmanath, inspected the arrangements at the venue of the public meeting on Sunday. Chakradhar Babu instructed the officials concerned to ensure sitting arrangements for VIPs and media representatives

TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam barrage Penna barrages Sangam barrage
