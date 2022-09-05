Home States Andhra Pradesh

Musical rendezvous in Vizag as 67 singers render Ramadasu ‘Navaratnalu’

Though the concert was planned two years ago, it could not be held due to pandemic.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny witnessed a musical rendezvous as a group of 67 classical singers rendered  ‘Navaratnalu’ keertans of saint composer Bhatka Ramadasu.This was the first time that a group of over 60 people came together to perform in Visakhapatnam. Visakha Music and Dance Academy organised the concert to popularise Bhaktaramadasa keertans on par with the other saint composers.

The group comprised of 8-year-old children as well as 65-year-old adults. They were led by Lalitha Chandrasekhar, a senior disciple of Carnatic vocalist Nedunuri Krishnamurthy. The singers were supported by Ram Charan and Gayatri Varanya on violin, Mullapudi Venkata Raja Lakshmana Rao and master PVS Balaji Yuvaraj on mridangam and A Anand Kumar on tabla. Their scintillating performance left the gathering spellbound as they revived the memories of the great Carnatic vocalist and Sangeeta
Kalanidhi, Nedunuri Krishnamurthy.

Lalitha Chandrasekhar has trained over 100 disciples in rendering keertans. Though the concert was planned two years ago, it could not be held due to the pandemic. The evening began with Ganapati stotram to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh. The flow of Bhaktaramadasa renditions began with ‘Bhajare Sriramam Bhajare Raghuramama’ in Kedara raga and Adi taal. It was followed by ‘Adigo Bhadradi’ in Varali raga and Adi taal as the audience were literally transported to a religious sojourn.

‘Ravoyi Ramayya’ in Bilahari raga and Adi tal, ‘Paluke Bangaramaye Kodandapani’ in Ananda Bhairava raga and Adi tal, ‘Srirama Namame Jiwhaku’ in Atana raga and Adi tal, ‘Garuda Gamana Ra Ra Karunacheyyaga Rara’ in Saveri raga, ‘Ramajogi Mandunkonare’  in Khamas raga in Adi Tala were performed.The keertans were laced with verses from Dasari Satakam much to the delight of the audience.

The group’s juggernaut was unstoppable as they continued the keertans with ‘Taraka Mantram’ in Dhanyasi raga, ‘Srirma Divya Namame’, ‘Takkuvemi Manaku’ in Sowrashtram raga and ended with ‘Harati’ in Madhyavati raga. Kalabharati president MS Raju, secretary G Rambabu, Mohan Venkata Ram and Lalitha Chandrasekhar lighted a lamp to mark the inauguration of the concert.

