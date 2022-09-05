Vizag reports 104 per cent rise in road accidents in 2021

Papasani phanindra By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam has reported a 104.5% jump in the number of road accidents as it recorded 2,339 mishaps in 2021 as against 1,144 in 2020. With 1,228 road mishaps, Vijayawada stood second—registering a 23.9% jump.

The trend of rising road accidents in both the major cities of Andhra Pradesh is not new. As per National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (2021) report, Visakhapatnam reported a jump of 18.4% in road accident cases in 2020.

The annual report stated that AP has reported a total of 22,311 traffic accidents in the year 2021 and observed a 20.4% increase in the number of cases filed compared to 2020. A total of 8,946 people died and 21,040 persons were injured.

“There is an overall increase of 16.9% in accidental deaths and 7% increase in road mishap injuries when compared to 2020. Similarly, there is a shocking increase of 44.3% in accidental deaths and 29.6% in road mishaps in Vizag city in 2021 as against 2020. Of the total road accidents reported in Vijayawada, there has been an increase of 4.7% in deaths and 10.6% in injuries,” the NCRB report stated.

“As many as 10,349 persons driving two-wheelers suffered injuries in the mishaps while 4,166 lost their lives. Vizag reported 227 two-wheeler accidental deaths in 2021 and 1,014 people were hospitalised,” the report said.

