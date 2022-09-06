AP government expedites admission of children in private schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the High Court expressed displeasure over lack of steps by officials for allotting 25 per cent seats in private schools to poor students as per the section 12 (1) (C) of the Right to Education Act, the State government has expedited the admission process.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar has directed the District Educational Officers and Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Siksha in the State to take immediate steps to admit the selected class-I children in private unaided schools for the 2022-2023 academic year from September 5 to 12. He also instructed the officials to issue necessary instructions to the managements concerned and asked them to provide provisions like uniforms, textbooks, notebooks to the students.

The officials were also directed to instruct the managements of private schools concerned to verify the certificates of the selected candidates and confirm the admission as per the list of selected candidates for admission. The list of selected students for admission in private schools is available at https://cse.ap.gov.in/DSE/.He directed the district officials to submit the compliance report on the leftover vacancies after the admission of the children.

