Nellore girl’s throat slit, attacked with acid

NELLORE: A ninth standard student was allegedly attacked with toilet cleaning acid at Bujabuja Nellore on the outskirts of Nellore on Monday, police said and added that her throat was also slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The incident reportedly occurred in the evening and came to light later in the night. The girl’s neighbours found her unconscious in the bathroom and alerted the police and her parents, Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said.

It has been learnt that the incident took place when the minor’s parents, who are reportedly daily wage workers, were not at home. The girl was admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nellore.

YSRCP General Secretary Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy rushed to the GGH and enquired about the girl’s health condition.SP Vijaya Rao also visited the hospital with other officials to gather information.

“A case will be registered after we collect details pertaining to the girl and her family. Currently, our focus is on providing treatment to her. An investigation will also be taken up,” the SP said. He added that the police have received some information regarding the suspect and would taken him into custody.The girl was later shifted to a private hospital in the city. Nellore Rural DSP led a team of police officers and enquired about the incident with local residents.

