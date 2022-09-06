Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA searches house of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam co-convener in Mylavaram

The NIA also searched the houses of CMS convener Jyothi in Hyderabad and co-convener Anitha in Hanamkonda in Telangana.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in the residence of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) co-convener Radha in Mylavaram of NTR district on Monday. The NIA also searched the houses of CMS convener Jyothi in Hyderabad and co-convener Anitha in Hanamkonda in Telangana.The NIA officials asked Radha to appear before the investigation officer when called.

The case dates back to 2018 where the NIA officials filed a case of kidnapping and illegal recruitment into Maoist activities through Chaitanya Mahila Sangam based on a complaint lodged by woman from Peddabayalu in Visakhapatnam district alleging that her daughter Radha, a nursing student, was lured by CMS members and made her join the Maoists.

