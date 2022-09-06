Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students residing in Chebrolu BC Welfare Hostel take Spandana route to solve problems

As many as 16 pre-matric students, who can’t afford private hostels, are residing in the hostel. According to them, they were not given proper food and the hostel is in a pathetic condition.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

People submitting their petitions at the Spandana programme in Vijayawada. (File Photo | EPS,P Ravindra Babu)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The desperation and helplessness made a few children reach the collectorate and report their issues to joint collector Raja Kumari during the Spandana grievance programme held here on Monday. The residents of BC Welfare Hostel in Chebrolu said they were not getting proper food for the past few days.

The students also alleged that hostel warden Siva Lakshmi is not available for them.

Though they informed their issues to their teachers, they didn’t take any action. With no option left, the students decided to report their problems to the higher officials and went to the Spandana programme at the collectorate. They met joint collector Raja Kumari and informed her about their woes at the hostel.

The joint collector assured the children that immediate action will be taken. She also expressed anger over the laxity of officials in solving the problems of the children and ordered the officials to conduct an inquiry.  Following the complaint, BC Welfare officer Narasimhulu visited the hostel and interacted with the children, and inquired the hostel staff about the services being provided to the students. 

Speaking to TNIE, he said that statements of the children and the staff were recorded. A report will be submitted to collector Venugopal Reddy on Tuesday and necessary action will be taken based on it.

Comments

