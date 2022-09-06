TTD cancels all privilege darshans from September 27 to October 5

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Anticipating heavy rush of pilgrims, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all privilege darshans during Srivari Brahmotsavams from September 27 to October 5. The TTD has also cancelled VIP break (except for protocol VIPs in person), privilege darshans, including infant parents, defence personnel, senior citizens, NRIs and the physically challenged during the Brahmotsavams. Besides, the Arjita Sevas, Rs 300 SED tickets and SRIVANI and all other donor trusts also remained cancelled. With regard to accommodation, the TTD has decided to go for online allotment of 50 per cent of rooms and others through current counters at Tirumala on a first come first served basis. On September 30, October 1 and October 2, the TTD cancelled allotment of rooms both online and offline even for the donors keeping in view the heavy influx of devotees for Garuda Seva. As the sacred Puratasi month is also coinciding with the annual Brahmotsavams, heavy rush is anticipated and the TTD has appealed to devotees to book their accommodation in Tirupati as the rooms available in Tirumala are limited. The TTD said it is expecting a huge devotee footfall for the celestial fete as it is conducting Vahana Sevas on Four Mada Streets with the participation of pilgrims after a gap of two years.