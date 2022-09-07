Narayana, others get anticipatory bail in Amaravati land deals case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former minister P Narayana and others, whose names figured in the case registered by the CID with respect to alleged land dealings in the guise of inner ring road alignment and Amaravati capital city master plan.

The CID had earlier filed a case against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former minister Narayana and others based on a complaint filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleging that land deals had taken place in the name of change in Amaravati inner ring road alignment design. Narayana, realtor Lingamaneni Ramesh, his brother Lingamaneni Venkata Surya Rajasekhar, Ramakrishna Housing Limited director KVP Anjani Kumar and others were named as accused by the CID in the case.

Narayana and others had earlier filed anticipatory bail petitions and the same were heard on June 17 and the judgement was reserved.Justice N Venkateswarlu on Tuesday gave orders granting interim bail to Narayana and others with certain conditions. The court asked the petitioners not to leave the country till a charge-sheet is filed and said they have to take the permission of the court, if they want to leave the country. The petitioners were asked to submit two bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

